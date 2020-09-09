Don’t panic over Covid re-infection: Experts

Experts say no need to panic as out of 26 million cases, less than six cases of re-infections reported

Hyderabad: In the last week of August, researchers from University of Hong Kong reported possibly the first case where a Covid-19 infected person had recovered and then after a few days got re-infected again. Since then, one more case of re-infection was reported in Nevada, United States, when a 25-year-old male recovered from first Covid infection only to get infected again after a few days.

Following the reports of re-infection in Hong Kong and the US, many hospitals in India including some in Hyderabad and Bengaluru have also reported re-infections. Such claims, however, attracted instant reaction from renowned specialists in Public Health and Infectious Diseases.

“This is false alarm. Reinfections can’t be diagnosed by just antibody levels. No genomic analysis was done in this case. This and many other reinfections are just unnecessary panic,” said Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), who is noted for busting Covid-19 myths, on Twitter.

The infectious disease expert was referring to two cases of re-infections that were reported by a private hospital in Bengaluru. So far, none of the claims of re-infections that have taken-place in India are backed by genomic data. The reinfection cases of Hong Kong and the US, however, were backed by genome sequencing data. The US and Hong Kong researchers conducted genome sequencing of the first and second SARS-CoV-2 of the re-infected patients, which differed significantly, indicating re-infection had occurred. However, such instances should not alarm people, experts said.

In another instance, on reinfection for the second time, Dr Younus said that chances were extremely rare. “Out of 26 million cases across the world, less than six infections reported so far. Likely no impact on herd immunity or vaccine efficiency. Focus on preventing the first infection and no need to be alarmed,” he said.

What does WHO say on reinfections?

Reacting to reports of Covid-19 re-infections, the Technical Lead on Covid-19 response for World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, in a virtual press conference had said that ‘Some people can have RT-PCR positivity for many weeks, not just days, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are infectious for that long’.

The WHO expert said that false positivity or false negativity may also lead to the result that an individual as tested positive again, but that should not be viewed as re-infection. “What we ideally would like is to look at (genome) sequencing. If the virus can be isolated, if sequencing can be done, so we can look and see if somebody has been re-infected,” she said.

