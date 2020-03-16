Don’t panic, plan your day during pandemic

By | Published: 12:07 am 8:37 pm

You’ve been asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you feel like you’re trapped inside Joe Goldberg’s glass box. Panic not. While it is of utmost importance to stay home and take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, it’s also necessary to make the most of your time at home.

We do understand that with the schools declaring holidays for the next two weeks, it can be stressful for parents to manage kids at home full-time. With the shutdown of crowded places like cinema halls, it can be even more stressful staying glued to your phone the entire day (that is, if you’re not an introverted soul).

Don’t fret that you had to miss out on your favourite star’s latest movie. There’s still a lot that you can do within the cool (and safer) confines of your four walls! So, here’s how you and your family can keep yourselves entertained while cooped up at home.

Take this opportunity to catch up on all things that you wanted to do: take out your baking paraphernalia which is relegated to some corner of the kitchen shelf and show off your baking skills. Or get your paint brushes and canvas out and show the world not just that cute little bird that comes uninvited to sit on your window sill but also your own artistic talent.

And if you prefer to unwind with some classic or cult movies, renew your subscription to any of the OTT platforms and go on a binge-watching spree, and yes, keep some popcorn handy! For all bookworms out there, do we really need to tell you how you can enjoy your free time?

YouTube tutorials for children

While it’s not okay to let your child get glued to the screen (big or small), it’s not really a bad idea to divert their attention and engage them with some interesting and productive edutainment videos.

Our recommendations:

Blippi: The channel explores an educational children’s museum. Blippi learns and teaches things children and toddlers want to learn.

Ryan’s World: The videos on this YouTube channel encompass a range of topics — education, animation, fun, safety tips, science experiments, etc.

Pebbles Live: Besides learning English, Hindi and Gujarati, your child can enjoy rhymes, stories, 3D animation fairy tales and what not!

Kids Camp: This channel helps kids go on an adventure trip with Lucky Ducky or learn new things in Elly & Eva’s world, besides letting them explore fun stuff.

Little Baby Bum: It helps your child learn preschool songs, nursery rhymes, ABCs, Colours, 123s, growing up and more.

Top 10 shows to binge-watch on Netflix

Lucifer Stranger Things Money Heist You Sex Education The Handmaid’s Tale Russian Doll The Witcher Chilling Adventures of Sabrina The Crown

Top 10 shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Downton Abbey Bosch Sneaky Pete Young Sheldon Suits Fleabag The Boys Homecoming Hunters

Top 5 classics to watch

The Godfather Pyscho Citizen Kane Pulf Fiction Taxi Driver

Top 5 rom-coms to watch

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before He’s Just Not That Into You Jerry Maguire Notting Hill Silver Linings Playbook

Top 5 kids movies to watch

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Frozen 2 The Lion King The Secret Life of Pets 2 Alladin

Top 5 horror movies to watch

Hereditary A Quiet Place It The Witch The Shining

Top 5 Oscar-winning movies to watch

Joker Parasite Little Women Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Marriage Story

Top 10 Indian movies to watch

MotichoorChaknachoor Thambi AlaVaikunthapurramloo ChorichaMamla Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Super Deluxe Khaidi Chhichhore Super 30

