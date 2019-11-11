‘Don’t permit doctors to stock, sell medicines’

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Doctor of Pharmacy Association opposed a draft notification from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that allows doctors to stock, supply and sell medicines for their own patients. The association national president Dr A Sai Kumar Katam said that doctors cannot be allowed to stock and supply medicines to patients visiting their clinics or hospitals.

“We have more than 7 lakh medical stores and qualified pharmacists in the country. Where is the logic of allowing doctors to stock and supply medicines when already there is a dedicated manpower for the purpose,” he said.

The pharmacy association objected to a notification released on November 6 for amendment of Schedule K in Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. “Earlier, when there were are not many medical shops in India, it made sense to allow doctors to stock, supply and sell medicines. However, now its is illogical,” he said.

Direct selling medicines to patients can lead to serious misuse of drugs. Under Schedule K (5), doctors are allowed to dispense medicines in their clinics only under certain conditions like an emergency. Except for pharmacists, no other category of professionals should be allowed to stock, sell and dispense medicines, the pharmacy association said.

