Don’t politicise corona: Eatala Rajender

Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender made an impassioned plea to the Opposition parties not to use the coronavirus issue to score political points, as politicisation of the pandemic had already created a fear psychosis among people.

In a free-wheeling chat with Telangana Today on Thursday, amidst his tight schedule of overseeing the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread, the Health Minister argued that the Opposition parties should keep the societal welfare in its view, rather than resorting to poiticking and egging on healthcare workers to strike work in difficult times.

Rajender, who was in an expansive mood, did not mince words in declaring that the Opposition parties were resorting to ‘false propaganda’ to discredit not just the ruling party, but also the healthcare professionals, who have been working round-the-clock, in total disregard to their personal safety. Asserting that the State government was doing everything it could to check spread of corona and treat those affected, he said there appears to be a ‘political agenda’ behind the carefully orchestrated campaign to fuel the fear psychosis in the society.

Our healthcare workers in Gandhi Hospital have been handling the Covid-19 patients even before the private hospitals were allowed to treat Covid patients. But all of a sudden we see the propaganda onslaught against Gandhi Hospital functioning. This has led to a situation where we have the beds vacant in Gandhi Hospital, but private hospitals were turning away the patients. “When the staff morale gets hit because of this propaganda, it’s the poorer sections of society that suffer. “If there are any issues, they could bring them to notice of the government, which is extremely sensitive to the people’s cause. But if they resort to blackmailing tactics, what will happen?,” an anguished Minister asked. Maintaining that the death rate was the lowest in Telangana, even that death rate was sought to be projected as highest by some political parties.

Referring to incidence of coronavirus in other States, he said cases were surging ahead in States ruled by the BJP also. “What is happening in Karnataka or in Madhya Pradesh or in Gujarat?” While the BJP leaders maintain a studied silence on these States, they were vocal in criticising the ruling party in Telangana. “It’s a calamity affecting the entire mankind. Even developed countries such as the US or UK are also facing an extremely difficult situation. In such a scneario, everyone should come together to restore some confidence in society. Government alone could not control the coronavirus, people should extend support and in this process political parties too have their own responsibility. Irrespective of ideologies, political parties, everyone should come forward to face the situation”

The Minister pointed out that it was the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who suggested suspending airline operations, sealing of State borders and lockdown, first in the country. But unjust blame is sought to be apportioned to the Government. The ICMR did many flip-flops in its advisories and all along Telangana government was scrupulously following the guidelines issued by the highest body. However, even this was being politicised. Rajender explained that initially the ICMR had asked for conduct of Rapid Antigen tests. At that time, Telangana was already conducting RTPCR tests which were more advanced and definitive. “So we thought we are conducting RTPCR tests, hence no need for Rapid Antigen tests.”

Later ICMR said Rapid Antigen results were not so conclusive as those testing negative could be carrying the virus, but they could be asymptomatic. Later, the ICMR said, those who tested negative in Rapid Antigen test should be made to take RTPCR if they developed symptoms. Initially, ICMR guidelines were to hospitalise the positive cases for 14 days and release them only after they tested negative consecutively for two days, but later scaled it down to 10-day retention period and releasing them if there were no symptoms. Again the guidelines were revised and this time they said asymptomatic cases could be home-isolated.

“We do understand the ICMR is also learning as it’s a novel virus. But blaming the government for everything and accusing us of not following ICMR guidelines is far-fetched, he asserted saying that the Telangana Government was following all the ICMR guidelines scrupulously.

He disputed the accusations that coronavirus was becoming uncontrollable. “We don’t boast our work. We work silently. We have concern for welfare of people and we are working for it under the leadership of KCR,” he asserted.

