Don’t post inappropriate content online, Telangana DGP urges public

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here on Wednesday urged the public not to post or circulate any inappropriate content in social media which was likely to adversely affect the public order and peace in the society.

The request came in the wake of malicious social media post that led to mindless violence in Bengaluru resulting in loss of life and properties.

In a statement, the DGP said the police were closely watching round-the-clock for anti-social elements circulating such malicious content on social media. He asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and other senior officers to register specific cases in every such instance and initiate strict action against offenders without fail.

“We request the public to partner with the police to maintain highest standards of safety and security in Telangana,” he urged.

