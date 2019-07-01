Don’t share objectionable videos: Cyberabad Top cops

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat warned people against sharing objectionable videos and content on social media platforms with regard to the recent attack on a woman Forest Department official.

Following the attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha in Asifabad district on Sunday, several videos of past incidents, but unrelated to this one, were being circulated widely on social media. For example, a video of a male forest official being manhandled by miscreants in Srisailam long ago was making the rounds.

“It is to notify the people that any text messages or videos, especially on social networking sites, maligning the image and lowering the morale of the government, government officials, police or even uploading old and irrelevant videos, will henceforth be dealt with seriously initiating criminal proceedings against such culprits,” the note by the Police Commissioners read. People are requested to restrain themselves from sharing such videos strictly, it said.

