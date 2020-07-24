Don’t stigmatise Covid positive persons by clicking photos: Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat urged people not to discriminate those who have been infected with Covid-19 by capturing their pictures or videos while they are being taken to quarantine or isolation centers.

“Whenever you find a person infected with the virus in your neighbourhood or at the workplace being shifted to medical facilities, please do not click pictures or videos. Do not embarrass the person. In fact, discourage the person who you find is clicking pictures,” Bhagwat said.

“Instead stand in balcony or at your window or gate a few feet away and give them thumbs up wishing them good luck and speedy recovery,” he said.

“The person is just unwell, not a criminal. They will get cured but the memory of how people treated them, will stay with him forever. We are all in this fight together. Let us spread love and build confidence,” Bhagwat urged.

The Rachakonda police have started a programme of providing moral support to Covid-19 patients. Police personnel are calling them from police station to find out any support was required and initiating action against those indulging in discrimination of positive patients in home or institutional quarantine.

In case of emergencies, the police can be reached at Ph.9490617111 WhatsApp or Dial 100 or twitter handle @RachakondaCop.

