Don’t take action against students, TISS told

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday, directed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) not to take any action against students who were protesting. Students have been protesting against the sudden hike in accommodation fee, which has to be paid upfront at the beginning of each semester. Petitioners’ counsel V Raghunath submitted that TISS has issued a show cause notice to these students. Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge questioned as to why the notice was issued and directed the institute to restrain from taking any action against the protesting students. Asking TISS to file its counter, the judge adjourned the case by a week.

Fake encounter case adjourned

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Monday directed the government to file its counter in a matter pertaining to the alleged fake encounter of CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader Linganna. As per earlier the directions of the court, eyewitnesses’ statements recorded by the Judicial Magistrate were submitted. The bench adjourned the case to September 13 for further hearing.



Plea against ‘Jodi’ dismissed

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy dismissed a writ plea in a case pertaining to upcoming Telugu film Jodi. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Uppalapati Anuradha and others. They alleged that Bhavana Creations illegally obtained a certificate from the Regional Director of Central Board of Film Certification claiming to be the producers. The petitioners complained that they were the actual producers of the movie. The judge pointed out that the petitioners failed to substantiate their contention and dismissed the plea.