Don’t think your size defines your fitness: Manushi Chhillar

Manushi credits her career choices for her knowledge on fitness and nutrition.

By | Published: 2:27 pm

Mumbai: Beauty queen-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar says fitness for her is all about finding a balance, and that is actually a personal experience because each individual has their fitness goals.

“For me, fitness is all about finding your balance. It’s an extremely personal and individualistic experience because each individual has their own fitness goal. I love my cheesecake and I also like to train like a machine, so that I can enjoy it,” Manushi said.

“I think I have always wanted to push myself because I do believe we all have a lot of room for growth and become the best version of ourselves,” she added.

Manushi says society should not hail skinny as a sign of being fit, because the idea sets unreal fitness goals.

“Perfection is also individualistic and I don’t think your size defines your fitness. Each one of us wants to see ourselves in a certain way, has a certain body type and wants to feel great about it. That’s what’s important,” she observed.

She said that fitness is as much internal as it is about external beauty, adding: “I’m glad that I have realised what works for me and what doesn’t.”

Manushi credits her career choices for her knowledge on fitness and nutrition.

“My journey of winning Miss World and now preparing to be an actress has taught me a lot about maintaining fitness. I understand my body better now and lifestyle plays a huge part in keeping me healthy. Yes, I’m not obsessive but careful about what I intake and how I train. I love learning more about being fit,” she said.

Talking about her daily fitness routine, Manushi said: “For me, my fitness regime is all about mixing it up. I love being outdoors in the morning to focus myself for the day ahead, I love weight training, I love stretching. I think anything repetitive would throw me off. I like to mix it all up but also keep it regular, because that’s when it shows results.”

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Prithviraj”.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan.

It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.