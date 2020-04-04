Don’t venture out while lighting diyas on Sunday: TS Governor

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: In response to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to all the citizens in the State to turn off all the lights in homes on the Sunday at 9 pm and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for nine minutes.

The Governor requested the people to light up candles or diyas on the day to express solidarity and to demonstrate the country’s collective will to fight coronavirus. She also requested the citizens not to assemble in groups and do not go out onto the roads while participating in the programme and urged them to do it at their doorstep or balconies of their homes.

