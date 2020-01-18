Don’t vote for caste or religion: KTR

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Vemulawada/Sircilla: Political parties seeking votes in the name of caste and religion must be rejected in municipal polls, said TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao. Instead, he urged people to support TRS during municipal elections for further development of the State.

Addressing massive gatherings during his road shows in Vemulawada and Sircilla towns on Saturday, Rama Rao said the BJP government did not honour the recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 19,000 crore to Telangana State towards the State government’s initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to our repeated pleas for sanction of national project status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. But the BJP leaders are now making tall promises. People must decide whom will they support – TRS or BJP,” he said. He pointed out that voting for Congress was of no use as the party was not in power at the Centre or the State.

The Minister pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not only brought Godavari waters to Sircilla and Vemulawada through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, but also sanctioned Rs 218 crore for development of Vemulawada temple town. With Yadadri temple nearing completion in couple of months, the Chief Minister will focus on development of Vemulawada and Bhadrachalam, he added.

He said the Chief Minister ended the false propaganda against Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada that those in power will get defeated after visiting the temple.

The TRS working president listed out numerous welfare and development programmes by the State government over past six years and promised that no eligible person will be denied his rightful share in welfare programmes. He predicted that Vemulawada and neighbouring town of Sircilla will soon become twin towns due to rapid development in the district. He took the responsibilty of developing both the towns into model municipalities to set an example for entire country.

“We will ensure effective implementation of new Municipal Act. About 10 per cent budget will be mandatorily allocated for development of greenary. To curb corruption, stringent action will be initiated against the elected representatives and also officials in case they fail to implement the Act in toto,” he assured. He promised to release Rs 216 crore to urban local bodies every month for taking up various programmes. He also assured to allocate additional funds for development of five villages which were merged with Vemulawada municipality.

Rama Rao cautioned people against TRS’ rebel candidates who were seeking votes and promising to return to TRS fold after winning the elections. “If someone is contesting against TRS candidate chosen by me, he/she is definitely is not on my side. People should only vote for Car symbol of TRS candidates but not those who are contesting against the party candidate,” he asserted. He also advised rebel candidates to give up the fight and campaign in favour of TRS’ official candidates and promised to do justice to all of them.

Promising to change the face of Sircilla town, Rama Rao pointed out that TRS had already won four seats unanimously out of 39 seats in Sircilla municipality. He promised to provide rail connectivity to Sircilla town and also establish JNTU Engineering College for students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.