Don’t want to push too hard, says Mohammad Kaif

Taking to Instagram, Capitals posted a video where Kaif said, “Good to be outside after a week. Everyone has come to the ground after five-six months. So take it easy. We will still maintain the intensity but we don’t want to push too much, that is the plan.”

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have completed their quarantine and took to training on Saturday and their assistant coach Mohammad Kaif is skeptical about the training. He wants his players to take things slowly before hitting the full throttle.

Taking to Instagram, Capitals posted a video where Kaif said, “Good to be outside after a week. Everyone has come to the ground after five-six months. So take it easy. We will still maintain the intensity but we don’t want to push too much, that is the plan.”

The 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in UAE after the tournament being shifted to the Arab country owing to coronavirus pandemic. The players were seen jogging and doing some stretching exercises while dashing opener Rishabh Pant joined them later.

Kaif had earlier suggested that Delhi’s chances of winning the title seems better than ever given the key signings made this season. “We are very excited about this season and our team has improved a lot from the last season. We have a complete squad and have picked some experienced players,” he had said earlier.