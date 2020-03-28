Door delivery of essential commodities to people in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:40 pm 1:10 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar has informed that door to door delivery the essential commodities to the residents of Karimnagar town, will be introduced very soon. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a supermarket.

People could call the supermarket and get their groceries with a single phone call without venturing out.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner Valluri Kranthi inspected the vegetable markets established in district headquarters bus stand, agriculture market yard and other open places.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said vegetable markets have been shifted to open places since more number of people were gathering at one place.

Eleven markets have been set up in open places and four more markets would be developed at Alkapuri colony, Hussenipura, Housing Board colony and other places, he informed.

With the report of ten positive cases in the town, district administration has initiated a number of steps to check the spread of virus besides closing the locality wherein Indonesian preachers toured.

Without cooperation from public, the measures initiated by the government would not work out. So, people should cooperate with the government by confining themselves to their homes, maintaining social distancing at vegetable markets, super markets and shops and maintaining personal hygiene.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .