Door delivery to those under home quarantine: Harish

By | Published: 11:35 pm 11:39 pm

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the district administration and public representatives to put in concerted efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Medak district besides ensuring that no inconvenience was caused to citizens.

During a review meeting in the Medak Collectorate on Friday, the Minister asked the officials to ensure the door delivery of the essential commodities to those under home quarantine. He also suggested that the officials depute a person to monitor the movement of the people under isolation. He also asked the officials to provide all the necessary arrangements to treat pregnant women besides creating facilities, including providing meals, for their attendants.

The Minister directed the Health Department officials to expedite the process of setting up an isolation ward and an ICU ward to those who were showing Covid-19 symptoms. He also asked the MD, Medical and Health Department, to send sufficient PPB kits and N-95 masks to the district to meet the demand. He also discussed the distribution of rice through PDS and vegetable supply to markets. Collector K Dharma Reddy, MLAs Padmadevendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .