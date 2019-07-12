Dorasaani: Tale with a different touch

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Even a simple story, if set in an untouched backdrop and given an untried treatment, can turn beautiful. ‘Dorasaani’ is one such tale treated with a Telangana touch, in the backdrop of feudal times in the region.

It is a simple story of a boy and girl from different socio-economic backgrounds falling in love and later forced to elope fighting against reality. The tale looks very familiar but the treatment is not and the beauty lies in the poetic treatment that the story is subjected to and the backdrop in which the film is presented.

Raju (Anand Deverakonda) visits his village during Dasara and spends time with his friends until he is floored by the charm of ‘Chinna Dorasaani’ Devaki (Shivatmika). Raju, who helps his friend with poetry in the latter’s attempt to impress a girl in his village, ends up reciting the poem to Devaki, who also has an eye for poetry.

The poems and Raju’s honest attempts to have a glance of Devaki makes her move out of the castle too which is indeed a rare sight in the village during that period. But little did Raju know that he has to face and participate in a revolution to make Devaki his ‘dorasaani’. How he does, who helps and what he encounters in the process makes this story complete.

Full marks must be given to director KVR Mahendra for showing the rural Telangana of the feudal times and for his portrayal of the region during those testing times when an armed rebellion was brewing behind. The prevalent ‘dora’/’baanchan’ culture, hapless people, their innocent lives, the rich customs, you name it, and the director has presented them all.

Debutants Anand Devarakonda and Shivatmika Rajashekar have done justice to their roles. Their first screen appearance has proved to be a sort of blessing in disguise for the movie, as it has made the love story more fresh, natural, and honest.

In addition to the cinematography that takes the audience to some lesser-shown locations in the State like the Bhongir batholith rock and fort, the background score and music by Prashanth R Vihari too is impressive.

To sum up, ‘Dorasaani’ is a love story that happened in the time of a revolution and when even that love becomes a revolution. You have to bear with the slow pace of narration, especially in the second half, to get soaked in this tale with a different touch.