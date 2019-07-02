‘Dorasani’ caught in intense romance

By | Published: 9:03 pm

The moment the theatrical trailer of Dorasani was out, within minutes, there has been a tremendous response for the entertaining trailer from audience on social media.

Starring actor couple Jeevitha and Rajasekhar’s younger daughter Sivatmika Rajasekhar and Anand Deverakonda, the upcoming period drama Dorasani tells a rustic, romantic tale of a young couple. The lead pair in the film belong to different social backgrounds — one a son of mason from a lower caste and the girl, a daughter of a landlord from upper caste elite family.

From the looks of the trailer, the movie appears to be a period drama fictionally drawn from the times of a feudal era, a story assumed to have happened in the interiors of Telangana.

With stunning background music and visuals, the trailer is garnering positive response from fans. With relatively new cast, director KVR Mahendra seemed to have weaved an intrinsic story of romance and action.

Both Sivatmika and Anand Deverakonda are making their debut in the Telugu cinema with Dorasani. The music is being rendered by R Vihari. Yash Rangineni and Madhura Sridhar are co-producing the movie which is slated for release on July 12.