Dormant Centre must step up

By | Published: 2nd May 2020 12:05 am 12:08 am

Covid-19 has taken the entire world by storm and is having disastrous effects on many countries. The existence of humanity seems to be at stake with no clear answers in sight. Many States in India are severely affected by the pandemic, with all of them strictly enforcing lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Even though the lockdown had to be the first step, mere lockdown is unlikely to solve the problem. In fact, the strict lockdown could lead to devastating cascading effects.

The following three-pronged method now needs to be considered to tackle the pandemic effectively. Firstly, evaluate and improve the overall medical facilities on a war footing. Secondly, for those who have lost their income or will soon lose their incomes, the government must step in without any delay and help them sustain in these tough times. Lastly, a comprehensive and well-informed plan to exit the lockdown and manage the current and ensuing economic crisis is necessary.

The Central government in light of this crisis has only taken an advisory role. It has not taken any concrete economic steps to alleviate the crisis. Even though it is said that the Central government has allocated Rs 1.70 lakh crore, only Rs 17,287 crore has been released. Of this released sum, Rs 6,195 crore is part of the 15th Finance Commission funds, under Revenue Deficit Grant. Even under this grant, the two Telugu States have faced utter negligence. Telangana received Rs 224 crore and Andhra got Rs 559 crore. In the present dire situation, these funds are of very little help.

Mere Talk

Though the Prime Minister has spoken to the general public on the grave danger that this pandemic is capable of, it’s not possible to tackle this crisis with speeches. The negligence of the Central government with regard to the pandemic and the helplessness of the States will put not just the State governments but also the common people into economic turbulence.

The lockdown in India started on March 22. So, in March, States received only two-thirds of the due tax revenue. In April, they will receive close to nil on various taxes, like GST, Stamps and Registration, Excise and Land Revenue. To face reality, this lockdown, though extremely necessary, is not bound to end anytime soon.

States’ Spending

States have engaged in several welfare activities with active spending. Expenditure like pensions, which must reach the elderly on the first week of every month, may have to stop since their coffers are running empty.

At the same time, there are several classes of people who depend on their day to day labour, who are hugely hit by this lockdown. We have over 1,34,60,000 workers, of which only 40,00,000 people draw a monthly salary, 62,12,000 are self-employed, 31,91,000 are casual labourers in urban areas, 19,85,000 are casual labourers in agriculture and 12,06,000 are casual labourers in rural non-agriculture. These are the overall worker figures in Telangana. The State has 54,49,000 workers in urban areas of Telangana, of which 16,26,000 are self-employed, and 7,12,000 are urban casual labourers.

Telangana’s Case

Agricultural work has not been brought to a standstill in rural Telangana, so some of the workers may be able to draw a wage and sustain, but the 62 lakh self-employed people in Telangana and 31 lakh casual labourers — total of 93 lakh — are without employment and thereby, without income.

Keeping these consequences in mind, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made a few requests to the Central government. He has requested the release of ‘Helicopter’ money (which is to print new currency into circulation) whereby some money is pumped into the economy, and those without any income can be granted some help via this circulation.

Prominent economist, Pronab Sen, has also prescribed such measures, even though it may cause inflation. Inflation can be tackled later. By relaxing RBI guidelines and printing new currency, we may be able to save several of our people by preventing them from sliding into abject poverty.

Loan Limit

States are allowed to float loans from different financial institutions, limited to 3% of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). In these dire times, this is not even close to enough. Under the present circumstances, we must raise that limit to about 5% in order to tackle the oncoming economic crisis.

Even after a comprehensive request and well-informed suggestions, the Central government sits quietly. Though some talk of ‘helicopter’ money has been brought up, there is no conclusive answer from the Central government.

It is crucial that the Central Government evolve a comprehensive strategy for tackling the oncoming economic crisis. It should set up a committee comprising economists, pandemic experts, doctors and senior administrators who can evaluate the evolving situation and give guidelines to the Central government.

The pandemic that we face today is a national calamity. The Central government should not limit itself to occupying the big brother position and must take active role and responsibility. It has the ability to raise loans from various financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank. It should use this ability and statutory power to mobilise such funds. These funds must be used to help States amass medical equipment and sustain themselves in this time of crisis.

(The author is Chairman, Centre for Dalit Studies)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .