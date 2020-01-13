Doroteo fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:16 am 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira -trained Doroteo looks set to make amends in the Hovercraft Plate 1600 metres Category-II, a handicap for horses, 5 year olds and upward, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Let It Be Me 1, Khan Sahib 2, Speed Warrior 3

2. Wah Ms Zara 1, California Beauty 2, Top Saga 3

3. Latest News 1, Brave Syera 2, Kintsugi 3

4. Stepper 1, Blazing Speed 2, Arcade Fire 3

5. Shandaar 1, Top Contender 2, Gorgeous Lady 3

6. Doroteo 1, Guiding Force 2, That’s My Class 3

7. Lightning Fin 1, Marina Del Rey 2, Crimson Fire 3

8. Green Turf 1, Vallee Ikon 2, Yogya 3

Day’s Best: Wah Ms Zara.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

