Do’s and Don’ts for IAS interview

By | A K Mishra | Published: 12:42 am 3:16 pm

Civil services interview is more than just an Interview. It is a complete personality test assessing a candidate’s suitability for the very responsible position of Civil Administrator

Documents required for personality test

a) Matriculation or original copies of equivalent certificate to verify the Name and Date of Birth along with as self-attested photo copy

b) Original copy of the degree of graduation as a proof of education qualification (If original degree certificates are not issued, carry provisional certificates and/or mark-sheets) along with a self-attested photo copy

c) 2 recent passport size photographs. One of them must be self-attested

d) Hard copy of the E-summon letter

Additional documents (case by case basis)

a) Original copy of Caste/Tribe Certificate along with a photocopy of the same

b) Original copy of Physical Disabilities Certificate (If any). Also DWE certificate for PH- 1(LDCP)

c) Certificates in support of age relaxation for corresponding categories

d) PG degree/higher education certificates and mark-sheets

e) TA form – two copies plus proof of journey (for outstation candidates)

f) Affidavit (in case of minor name discrepancies)

Documents to be sent to Department of Personal and Training (DoPT)

A copy of the attestation form duly filled along-with six copies of the same, each duly signed in. Don’t forget to affix signed passport size photograph on the same.

Do’s & Don’ts for interviews

Do’s

At this stage of Civil Services examination, an aspirant must follow certain golden principles to make sure they leave an ever lasting impression on the Interview panel.

Confidence is the key: Civil services interview is more than just an Interview. As mentioned already it is a complete personality test assessing a candidate’s suitability for the very responsible position of Civil Administrator. You are sitting at this very reputed office to give a life changing interview, so be confident and believe in your capabilities. Maintain a decently upright posture while sitting and eye contact with the panel members at all the time. When you are interactive with the panel and they can feel your involvement in the discussion, you are sure to leave an impact.

Be concise: Panel at the UPSC interview is keenly looking for confident leaders who can be team players at the same time. Ensure, through your answers, that you let them know that you are that deserving person. Express your views and points to whatever is being asked, but make sure you are to the point with a concised approach. Try not being repetitive with your logics or words, stay around the topic and frame interesting answers, as your audience will have all their ears to you.

Present the best version of you: UPSC Panel is seeking a very efficient administrator and, hence you are expected to present the best of who you are and effectively handle the questions. This is your chance to show the panel and the world the best version of you and outshine your capabilities by cracking UPSC Civil Services Examination. Be who you are, present your views maintaining a humble tone, respect the panel and show the required traits of your personality like empathy, decision making skills, leadership, etc. wherever required.

Don’ts