Dost applications from May 15

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has changed the way admissions into various degree courses are done in the State. Earlier, students had to queue up seeking a seat in their favourite college and course. With the DOST system in place, an application from a candidate will be eligible for over 1,000 colleges and 200 UG courses in six major universities in the State.

This year, the notification inviting applications for degree admissions will be issued on May 15 while registrations will commence from May 16. The registrations can be done through 76 helpline centres constituted across the State. Students can enroll through the website as well. Participating universities include Osmania, Kakatiya, Palamuru, Satavahan, Telangana and Mahatma Gandhi University.

Special helpline centres are also being established in the erstwhile district headquarters for addressing grievances of students. Starting this year, students can report to the colleges online and even pay the fee online. Prof R Limbadri, Convener, DOST and Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, said a payment gateway services of T-Wallet will be introduced to decrease the financial burden on the students.

While registrations will be received from the students, merit list and counselling would be delayed due to issues with the intermediate public examinations results. Efforts were being made for introducing a common almanac for all the universities. The class work for undergraduate programme will commence from July 1.

In 2018, the DOST system and change in course combinations have reaped rich results for government colleges. The number of admissions in the government junior colleges has increased by over 10,000 last year. During the academic year 2017-18, 30,517 students enrolled while the number has gone up to 40,796 in 2018. Officials are expecting a further increase in the number of students enrolling this year.

