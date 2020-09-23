DOST: Candidates asked to self-report

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday instructed all candidates who are allotted seats in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 phase-I degree admissions to reserve their seat through online self-report well in advance.

TSCHE vice-chairman and DOST convener Prof R Limbadri said only 30,274 candidates out of 1,41,340 allotted in the phase-I degree admissions have reserved their seats till the last count at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

If allotted candidates fail to reserve their seat on or before September 26, he/she will forego the seat. Candidates who already confirmed their seat can exercise web options on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in for betterment.

Students who exercised limited web options in phase-I and could not get seat allotment have been urged to give more options in phase-II to secure a seat. Fresh registrations for the second phase admissions on the DOST website is underway.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .