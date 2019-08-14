DOST: Online self-reporting till Friday

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 16,911 candidates were allotted degree seats in the special phase admissions of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) on Wednesday. DOST convener Prof R Limbadri said candidates who were given seats can online self-report and submit college confirmation OTP at respective colleges till August 16.

He said spot admissions in private aided and unaided degree colleges against vacant seats will be conducted from August 16 to 18. Registration process and filling up of seats should be done by the college management in the college login available on the DOST’s website, the DOST convener added.

