DOST: Over 59k students allotted seats in second phase

Hyderabad: Over 59,150 students were allotted seats in various degree colleges in the second phase of web counselling of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) on Thursday. A total of 68,049 candidates exercised their web options for seat allotment during the second phase.

So far 1,53,238 candidates have registered for DOST. In the first phase, 70,780 students confirmed their seats out of 1,05,346 candidates who had been allotted seats.

In a press release on Thursday, Prof. R Limbadri, convener, DOST said students who received seat allotment should report online only by paying Rs 1,000 or Rs 500 as the case may be.

After confirming the seat online, students can exercise their web options for better seat. The DOST convener said candidates need not report to college immediately and it can be done on July 1.

Students will have to forgo their seat if they fail to confirm their seat online on or before June 25. They have to exercise the web options freshly for seat allotment, Limbadri said.

The registrations and exercise of web options for third phase web counselling can be done from June 20 to 25.