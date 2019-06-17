DOST: Over 70,000 students confirm seats

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Against a seat allotment of 1.05 lakh students, a total of 70,153 students have self-reported/ confirmed their seats on Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) in Phase I by Monday.

In phase II, DOST has so far received 34,733 applications and 66,299 web options of which 31,799 applicants have made payments, according to a press release. Convenor of DOST, R Limbadri wished the students who have confirmed online and said the phase II list would be published on June 20. Students who wish to register in phase II can go online from June 20, he said.