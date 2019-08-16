DOST special phase admission ends on Saturday

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The last date for online self-reporting and submitting college confirmation OTP for candidates who were allotted degree seats in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) special phase admissions has been extended till Saturday.

The candidates have been advised to utilize the facility and confirm their seat. A total of 16,911 candidates were allotted degree seats in the special phase admissions

