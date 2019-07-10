DOST special phase admission notification by month end

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) special phase admission notification will be available on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in after announcement of the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations later this month.

Fresh registrations will be allowed during the special phase admissions and candidates can exercise web options seeking seats in the degree courses. Students who confirmed their seat and want to join in a better course and college can also opt for special phase admissions and exercise web options.

According to details released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education here on Wednesday, 2,947 students opted for course change in the intra-college counselling and of them, 2,344 were allotted seats. Students who got seats in intra-college phase will receive an SMS regarding their allotment. Such students should inform the college and submit the new allotment order, said Professor R Limbadri, Convener, DOST and vice-chairman-I, TSCHE.

So far, 1,19,109 seats were filled up of 3,83,514 that were available in various degree colleges in the State. After three rounds of counselling, 29,693 vacancies were filled up in government degree colleges, while in university-autonomous and university colleges, 2,080 and 469 students were admitted respectively. Among different managements, the private colleges got highest share of students with 79,562 enrollments so far.

Going by university-wise admissions, with 47,487 enrollments, colleges under Osmania University had the highest number of enrollments followed by 32,198 candidates joining various colleges affiliated to Kakatiya University. Satavahana University had 14,392 admissions, Telangana University had 9,683, Palamuru University had 9,011 and Mahatma Gandhi University had 6,321 admissions.