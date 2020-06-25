DoT notifies additional telecom equipment for mandatory testing, certification

By | Published: 9:30 pm

New Delhi: The Telecom Department has notified mandatory testing and certification for additional range of products, used in telecom and data networks, from October 1, 2020. Transmission Terminal Equipment (including multiplexing equipment), PON (passive optical network) family of broadband equipment, and feedback device are the products which have been notified under the second phase of Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime.

“…it is, hereby, notified that testing and certification for following telecom equipment under Phase-II of Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunications Equipment (MTCTE) regime as provisioned in Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules 2017, shall be mandatory with effect from October 1, 2020,” a recent DoT notification said. Applications for testing and certification of these telecom products will be accepted on MTCTE portal from June 25, 2020. “However, for sale, import or use of these telecom equipment in India, such certification shall become mandatory with effect from October 1, 2020,” the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in a circular dated June 23.

It said the schedule for mandatory testing and certification of remaining equipment will be notified subsequently. In another circular dated June 24, the department’s engineering wing also provided for certain relaxation for test results and reports on some norms other than safety requirements and EMI/EMC (electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility) requirements. When contacted, industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews said, “We are…pleased that DoT has increasingly qualified labs to conduct the testing and is doing so in a phased manner”. This ensures there are no disruptions to the supply chain and equipment can be tested and implemented in the networks in a timely manner.