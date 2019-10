By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Mobile retailer, BIG C has announced Dasara and Diwali double dhamaka offer to the customers till October 29. For those purchasing mobiles in BIG C stores during this period, a lucky draw will have customers winning 30 cars and 30 bikes in 30 days.

Along with the lucky draw, customers would also be offered up to 10 per cent HDFC cash back, provision of 1 EMI for free, 30 per cent cash back on purchase through Paytm, said Big C founder, Chairman and Managing Director Balu Chowdary.