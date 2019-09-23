Double delight for Aishwaria in Telangana Squash Closed Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: Aishwaria Payyan bagged the under-17 girls and women category titles in the Netplay Sports Telangana State Squash Closed Championship held at Gamepoint, Madhapur on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tushar Kothari emerged the men’s category champion by beating Ravi Pandey in the final. Prof. K Ranga Rao, President, Olympic Association of Telangana was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Winners

Boys: U-11: 1. Rajveer Grover, 2. Ekansh Anand; U-13: 1.

Rajveer Grover, 2. Vivaan Satwalekar; U-15: 1. Rohan Arya Gondi, 2.

Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty; U-17: 1. Rohan Arya Gondi, 2. Dhruv Kumar

Gangashetty; Men: 1. Tushar Kothari, 2. Ravi Pandey; 45 plus: 1.

Arvind Kumar G, 2. Ravikrishna Burla.

Girls: U-13: 1. Aryaa Dwivedi, 2. Saanvi Shree; U-17: 1. Aishwaria

Payyan, 2. Khushi Dhingra; Women: 1. Aishwaria Payyan, 2. Sujatha

Payyan.