Double delight for Aga Khan Academy

Hyderabad: Aga Khan Academy bagged a double by winning under-15 girls and under-18 boys titles in the 3rd edition of the School Football League at the Sreenidhi International School on Sunday.

A total of 60 teams participated in the tournament that was played on league basis. Close to 1200 boys and girls competed in the league. ISL team Hyderabad Football Club players Marcelinho, Kamaljit Singh, Adil Khan, Bobo, Matt Kilgallon and Marko Stankovic gave away the trophies to winners.

Winners: U-11: Girls: DRF Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya; Champion Boots: Aishwarya (Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya); Golden Boot: Nainika (Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya); Golden Glove: Lynn (Indus International); Boys: Indus International School; Champion Boot: Jahaan (Indus International); Golden Boot: Keerthan (Phoenix Greens); Golden Glove: Vibhu (Future Kids);

U-13: Girls: DRF Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya; Champion Boots: Swathi (Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya); Golden Boot: Sanya (Aga Khan Academy); Golden Glove: Mubeena (Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya); Boys: Sreenidhi International School; Champion Boots: Samarth (Sreenidhi International School); Golden Boot: Karthik (Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya); Golden Glove: Nischal (Sreenidhi International School);

U-15: Girls: Aga Khan Academy; Champion Boots: Pavani (Ushodaya High school); Golden Boot: Sharon (Aga Khan Academy); Golden Glove: Zoya (Aga Khan Academy);

Boys: Golconda Govt School; Champion Boots: Abdul Maseeb (Golconda Government School); Golden Boots: Choi (Reqelford International School); Golden Glove: Dhamidhar Reddy (Aga Khan Academy);

U-18 Boys: Aga Khan Academy. Champion Boots: Ayaan Meridia (Aga Khan Academy); Golden Boot: Niall (Aga Khan Academy); Golden Glove: Sreeram (Indus International School).

