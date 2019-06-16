Double delight for Dhruv, Siril loses in final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s A S S Siril Varma went down to Kerala’s Kiran George in the men’s singles final of the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Vijayawada on Sunday. Kiran beat Siril 21-9, 15-21, 21-11 in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, it was a double delight for Dhruv Kapila as he paired with G Krishna Prasad in the men’s doubles to beat Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran 21-19, 21-16. Dhruv and Meghana Jakkampudi emerged champions in the mixed doubles final with a 17-21, 22-20, 21-16 win over Shlok Ramchandran and Rutuparna Panda.

In the women’s singles, third-seeded Aakarshi Kasyap won against seventh-seeded Anura Prabhudesai 21-12, 21-16 to emerge champion. In the women’s doubles, K Maneesha and Rutuparna Panda beat Shikha Gautam and K Ashwini Bhatt 23-21, 21-10.

Results: Men’s singles: Kiran George bt A S S Siril Varma 21-9, 15-21, 21-11; Women’s singles: Aakarshi Kasyap bt Anura Prabhudesai 21-12, 21-16; Men’s doubles: Dhruv Kapila & G Krishna Prasad bt Arjun MR & Shlok Ramchndran 21-19, 21-16; Women’s doubles: K Maneesha & Rutuparna Panda bt Shikha Gautam & K Ashwini Bhatt 23-21, 21-10; Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila & Meghana Jakkampudi bt Shlok Ramchandran & Rutuparna Panda 17-21, 22-20, 21-16.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter