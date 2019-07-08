Double delight for Future Kids

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Future kids teams bagged the boys and girls titles in the GM Sampath Kumar memorial Inter-school Basketball Tournament held at YMCA, Secunderabad. In the boys final, Future Kids prevailed over Chirec School 69-66 to lift the trophy. Akhil (15), Subhash (14) and Adyan (14) were the main scorers for the winning side while Kothari’s (24 points) effort went in vain.

Future Kids girls won a close contest against Sreenidhi School 54-51 with Aditi (20) and Sreya (18) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Results: Boys: Final: Future Kids 69 (Akhil 15, Subhash 14, Adyan 14) bt Chirec School 66 (Kothari 24, Dhruv 12); Semifinals: Future Kids 78 bt St Joseph’s School 56; Chirec School 78 bt LFJC Uppal 69.

Girls: Final: Future Kids 54 (Aditi 20, Sreya 18, Brinda 8) bt Sreenidhi School 51 (Meghna 16, C Meghna 12); Semifinals: Sreenidhi School 38 bt FKS B team 34; Future Kids 42 bt Requal Ford 28.

