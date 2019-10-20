Double delight for Future Kids

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Future Kid’s School scored a grand double, winning the boys and girls under-14 football championship in the Sports For All (SFA) at the Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

Future Kids boys Kanha and Ricki scored a goal apiece in their side’s 2-1 win over Phoenix Greens International School and take the gold medal. For Pheonix, Archit scored a goal.

In the girls under-14 final, Akshaya Rajendra scored the lone goal of the match to help Future Kid’s beat Euro Kids 1-0 and secure the gold medal.

In the Under-16 boys’ 100m backstroke, Hanuman Mattupalli of Vignan Vidyalaya Nizampet came up with a stellar performance to clock a time of 1:12.82s to win the gold medal. In the under-16 girls 100m backstroke, Kashyapi Galvankar of Johnson Grammar School proved to be the fastest swimmer, finishing the course in just 1:26.00s to take home the gold.

Sesidhar Reddy Karumuru of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya (Sainikpuri) posted a time of 1:20.66 mins to win the under-14 boys 100m backstroke event. In the girls category, the gold medal went to Vritti Agarwal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School Jubilee Hills after she finished with a time of 1:22.72s.

Important Results: Football: U14 boys final: The Future Kid’s School bt Phoenix Greens International School (A) 2-1; Third place: Oakridge International School bt Glendale Academy 1-0; Girls: The Future Kid’s School bt Euro School 1-0; Third place: Sunflower Vedic School bt Rockwell International School 1-0. Swimming: U-12 50m backstroke: 1. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu (SR Digi School Secunderabad ) 0:38:94s, 2. Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Kennedy High – The Global School Bachupally), 3.Harshith Suresh Kumar (Johnson Grammar School CBSE); U-12 girls 50m backstroke: 1. Rajsri Laasya Gogulapaati- OM Vidyalayam- 0:41:84s, 2. Aditi Nadella (Orchids International School), 3. Geethika Bhimaraju- Delhi Public School; U-14 boys 100m backstroke: 1. Shasidhar Reddy Karumuru (Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri)- 1:20:66s, 2. Arjun Kandoi (Taraporewallas Montessori & High School Banjara Hills), 3. Singaram Vaidhyanathan Balaji, Glendale Academy Sun City); U-14 girls 100m backstroke: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School, Jubilee Hills) 1:22:72s, 2. Karnika Gupta (Little Flower High School), 3. Praharshita Peddi (Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri); U-16 100m backstroke: 1. Hanuman Mattupalli (Vignan Vidyalaya Nizampet) 1:12:82s, 2. Charles Finney Yenumula (Vikas The Concept School Bachupally), 3. Duansh Sharma (Delhi Public School, Khajaguda); U-16 girls’ 100m backstroke: 1. Kashyapi Galvankar (Johnson Grammar School) 1:26:00s, 2. Raj Lakshmi Gogulapatti (OM Vidyalayam), 3. Samveda Tallapally (Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri).

