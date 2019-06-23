Double delight for Gayatri

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: It was a double delight for Telangana’s Gayathri Gopichand Pullela as she won the women’s singles title and paired with Odisha’s Rutuparna Panda to emerge women’s doubles winner in the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament held at Pullela Gopichand Academy and SAI-Gopichand Academy on Sunday.

In the women’s singles final, the 13th-seeded Gayatri overcome Tanvi Lad’s challenge 21-19, 21-16 to garner glory. Later, the pair of Gayatri- Rutuparna rallied from a game down in the women’s doubles final to beat Shikha Gautam and K Ashwini Bhat 19-21, 21-14, 21-10.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Rahul Yadav lost to sixth-seeded Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles final after winning the first game. The former number one junior singles player Lakshya pulled back in the second and third games to register a 23-25, 21-14, 21-13 victory.

Dhruv Kapila and G Krishna Prasad beat Telanagana’s Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Gouse Shaik duo 23-21, 21-17 to clinch the men’s doubles title. In the mixed doubles final, Gouse Shaik and Mayuri Yadav defeated Krishna Prasad and K Ashwini Bhatt 21-19, 13-21, 21-12.

Results: All finals: Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen (6) (UTR), bt C Rahul Yadav (2), (TS), 23-25 21-14 21-13; Women’s singles: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (13) (TS) bt Tanvi Lad (PET) 21-19, 21-16; Men’s doubles: G Krishna Prasad (AP)/Dhruv Kapila (1) (AI) bt Sri Krishna Kumar Podile (TS)/Gouse Shaik (7) (AP) 23-21, 21-17; Women’s doubles: Rutuparna Panda (ORI)/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (TS) bt Shikha Gautam (AI)/K Ashwini Bhat (4) (KTK) 19-21, 21-14, 21-10; Mixed doubles: Gouse Shaik (AP)/Mayuri Yadav (7) (UP) bt Krishna Prasad/K Ashwini Bhat (KTK) 21-19, 13-21, 21-12.

