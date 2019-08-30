Double delight for Pimrada in Tennis tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Top-seed from Thailand Pimrada Jattavapornvanit completed a double by clinching the under-18 girls singles and doubles titles at the Raja Narasimha Rao memorial ITF Juniors Grade IV tennis tournament held at SATS Tennis Complex, Lal Bahadur Stadium on Friday.

In the girls singles final, Pimrada eased past the eighth-seeded Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided contest. Pimrada paired with compatriot Lanlana Tararudee to defeat the Indo-Thai pair of Malikaa Marathe and Yatawee Chimcham in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 in the doubles category.

Meanwhile, Patorn Hanchaikul from Thailand reigned supreme in boys singles despite losing the first set to USA player Adit Sinha. He bounced back to record a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory. In the doubles final, Indo-Thai pair of Nishant Dabas and Tanapatt Nirundorn downed Indian duo of Aryaan Bhatia and Chirag Duhan 6-4,6-3 for the title.

Results: All finals: Boys singles: Patorn Hanchaikul (THA) (1) bt Adit Sinha (USA) 5-7,6-0,6-2; Doubles: Nishant Dabas (IND) & Tanapatt Nirundorn (THA) (2) bt Aryaan Bhatia (IND) & Chirag Duhan (IND) 6-4,6-3.

Girls: Singles: Pimrada Jattavapornvanit (THA) (1) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao (IND) (8) 6-1,6-1; Doubles: Pimrada Jattavapornvanit & Lanlana Tararudee (THA) (1) bt Yatawee Chimcham (THA) & Malikaa Marathe(IND) 6-1,7-6 (2).

