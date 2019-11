Double delight for Ranga Reddy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:48 pm 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy boys and girls teams emerged champions in the sixth sub-junior inter-district sepak takraw championship by blanking Nizamabad 2-0 in both the final matches at Victory Playground on Sunday. Hyderabad girls team along with Kamareddy finished third in the girls competition.

Winners: Boys: 1. Ranga Reddy, 2. Nizamabad, 3. Adilabad & Mahabubnagar; Girls: 1. Ranga Reddy, 2. Nizamabad, 3. Hyderabad and Kamareddy.

Results: Final (Boys): Ranga Reddy bt Nizamabad 2-0 (21-12, 21-10); Semifinals: Ranga Reddy bt Adilabad 2-0 (21-8, 21-16); Nizamabad bt

Mahabubnagar 2-1 (21-18, 18-21, 21-27).

Girls: Ranga Reddy bt Nizamabad 2-0 (21-14, 22-20); Semifinals: Ranga Reddy bt Hyderabad 2-0 (21-6, 21-9); Nizamabad bt Kamareddy 2-0 (21-5, 21-5).

