Double delight for Siddipet’s newly-wed couple

Siddipet: It was a double delight for a newly-wed Muslim couple when Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the keys of their double bedroom house to them under the State government’s housing scheme, at Irkode village in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Mohammad Salman and Sadhiya got married in February and the couple were soon richer by Rs 1 lakh that the bride got under the Shadi Mubarak scheme. The house and the money provided the perfect setting for the couple to settle down to a happy life. The couple were among the 25 beneficiaries from the village who got the 2BHKs.

Salman, who works as a security guard at the Sakhi Centre here, thanked Harish, who visited every house to personally greet the beneficiaries. Salman told the Minister that he and his wife could now look forward to leading a decent life. “It would have been difficult for us to own a house and buy all the things needed for the house on my salary of Rs 8,000 a month,” he said.

Salman, 23, later speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, said his parents died a few years ago and that he had no property. “My uncle and aunt looked after me after the death of my parents, and I am married to their daughter Sadhiya,” he said. “Owning a house would have remained a dream for me and my wife, but now we are the proud owners of a house, thanks to the State government’s scheme,” he said.

All praise for CM

Sadhiya thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish for coming up with wonderful schemes that were helping the poor like them lead life with self-respect.

