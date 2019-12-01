Double delight for Sravya

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:13 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Sai Sravya bagged twin titles, winning singles and girls doubles title, to hog limelight in the 5th Telangana State sub-junior boys and girls badminton tournament at the Asian Sports Centre, Bandlaguda Chourasta, on Sunday.

In the singles, the second seeded Ranga Reddy player Sravya toppled top seeded K Bhargavi 21-17, 21-19. Later, she partnered with Y Kaivalya Lakshmi to down the duo of DV Laya aned DV Shruthi 22-24, 21-15, 21-10.

In the boys singles, P Sai Vishnu got the better of P Lokesh 21-14, 21-13 to take the top honours.

Results: All Finals: Boys Under-17: P Sai Vishnu (RR) bt P Lokesh (MDK), 21-14 21-13;

Girls: Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju (2) (RR) bt K Bhargavi (1) (RR) 21-17 21-19;

Bosy Doubles: G Akshath Reddy (NLG)/P Lokesh (MDK) bt B Nikhil Raj/M Tarak Srinivas (HYD) 21-15 21-14; Girls Doubles: Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju (WGL)/Y Kaivalya Lakshmi (HYD) bt DV Laya/DV Shruthi (HYD) 22-24 21-15 21-10; Mixed Doubles: K Bhargavram Reddy (KMM)/K Vaishnavi (HYD) bt BV Uneeth Krishna/A Abhilasha, (HYD), 21-16 21-14.

