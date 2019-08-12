Double delight for St Michael’s in Football tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: St Michael’s under-13 and under-15 teams cornered glory in the 9th Subramaniam inter-school football tournament in the city on Tuesday.

In the under-13 final, St Michael’s downed St Patrick’s 2-1 in a match which went into penalty shootout. St Michael’s rallied past St Patrick’s 2-0 thanks to Aditya Rana and Shashank’s goals in the under-15 final.

Meanwhile, Bhavan’s School beat Army Public School, Bolarum 1-0 to lift the under-18 title.

Results: All finals: U-13: St Michael’s 2 (Feithne, Iddanth) bt 1 (Faizal); U-15: St Michael’s 2 (Aditya Rana 1, Shashank 1) bt St Patricks 0; Bhavan’s 1 (Sunil Chal Naidu 1) bt APS, Bolarum 0.