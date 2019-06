Double delight for Thaniya

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: G Thaniya Sarai bagged the under-14 girls singles and doubles titles in the AITA tennis tournament, organised by Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, at Film Nagar on Friday. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza attended the prize distribution ceremony.

Winners: Boys: U-12: 1. V Thirumurugan, 2. Anish Jain; U-14: 1. T Tarun, 2. K Sree Sharan ; U-12 doubles: Murali Kaushal & Bhavyanand Reddy, 2. S Aarav & M Srivanth Reddy; U-14 doubles: 1. Tarun Korwar & K Sree Sharan, 2. Praneet Singh & Mihir Parcha.

Girls: U-12: 1. Vanshika Maria, 2. Rishitha Basireddy; U-14: 1. G Thaniya Sarai, 2. D Laxmi Siri; U-12 doubles: 1. Reshitha Basireddy & Torita Chakravarthy; 2. Aakanksha & Snigdha Kanta; U-14 doubles: 1. G Thaniya Sarai & B Nainika Reddy, 2. D Laxmi Siri & M Padmaveda.

