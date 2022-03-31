Double engine growth exposed, Gujarat enforces power holiday for industries

Hyderabad: The hollowness behind the Gujarat model of growth and the oft- repeated double engine growth.claims, was exposed when the Gujarat Government declared a power holiday for its industries.

The announcement of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited about a weekly staggered holiday for all the HT and LT non-continuous process for industries with immediate effect, has raised quite a few eyebrows and ridicule too.

Telangana region, which also faced power holidays for the industrial sector during undivided Andhra Pradesh, successfully solved the issue after its formation in 2014 and is supplying uninterrupted quality power to the industrial and agricultural sectors. Telangana was the only State, which is giving 24-hours quality power to the agriculture sector, in the country.

Responding to the declaration of power holiday for industries in Gujarat, IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Power holiday for industry in the state of Gujarat where powerful people come from!! Double engine or Trouble engine?”

Meanwhile, Telangana registered a record on Tuesday with the peak power load crossing more than 14,000 MW in the State.

The power utilities registered 14,117 MW power load at 12.28 pm in the State on Tuesday. Out of 14,117 MW peak load, more than 8,400 MW was recorded in the limits of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

The reason for high peak load was due to more use of power by domestic consumers. Moreover, six lakh new connections were added to the existing one crore connections during this financial year in TSSPDCL.

The power utilities were ready to supply more power even if the peak load touches 18,000 MW in the next few days, officials said