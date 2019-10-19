Double for Raheen

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: Raheen Taranum stole the show when she won the under-14 and under-16 titles in the AITA CS7 tournament that concluded at Lake View Tennis Aademy, Aziznagar.

Results: Under-14: First round: bt Pranathi Devaki 6-1, 6-1; 2nd round: bt Hanshik Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Quarterfnals: bt Laxmi Dyuthi 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals: bt Padma Veda 6-3, 6-0; Finals: bt Rishitha Basi Reddy 6-3, 6-0.

Under-16: First round: bt Yashassri 6-2, 6-2; 2nd round: bt Harshmeetha 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: bt Srivalli Varma 7-5, 6-0; Semifinals: bt V Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-1; Final: bt PR Sreenidhi Reddy 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.

