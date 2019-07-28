Double for Shanmuga, Sharath

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: N Shanmuga Srinivas won the 100m and 200m races held as part of the second Hyderabad Open Sprints and Jumps Athletics Championship organised by Athletics Coaching Academy under the auspices of Telangana Athletics Association and Hyderabad District Athletics Association at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Sunday. In the under-16 category, N Sharath Chandra won the 100m and 200m races to clinch an impressive double.

Results: Men: Long Jump: 1. K Raju (Nagar Kurnool) 6.36m, 2. K Mohan Babu (Begumpet) 5.86m, 3. K Surender (KVG Konda) 5.44m; 100m: 1. N Shanmuga Srinivas (SAI, STC) 10.9s, 2.M Arun Kumar (RR) 11.0s, 3. Zanoon (Hyd) 11.2s; 200m: 1. N Shanmuga Srinivas (SAI, STC) 21.72s, 2. JE Shravan Kumar (Hyd) 22.23s, 3. M Arun (Hyd) 22.67s; U-16 boys: 100m: 1. N Sharath Chandra (SAI, STC) 11.3s, 2. A Tarun (SAI, STC) 11.5s, 3. K Naresh (TSWRES) 12.0s; 200m: 1. N Sharath Chandra (SAI, STC) 23.00s, 2. A. Tarun (SAI, STC) 23.32s, 3. B. Karthik (Wgl) 24.00s; U-14: Long Jump: GS Sri Ram (Wgl) 5.26m, 2. B Veerabhadram (Wgl) 5.25m, 3. K Pranay (RR) 5.15m; U-12: Long Jump: 1. G Laxman (Wgl) 4.77m, 2. M Shankar (Wgl) 4.58m, 3. S Sankeerth Goud (CMR) 4.41m; U-10: 150m: 1. R Srikanth (Wgl) 22.13s, 2. P Pranya (AECS) 22.60s, 3. K Sai Anand ( AECS) 22.99s; Long Jump: 1.Sonu Sanjay (CMR) 4.17m, 2. L. Ramu (Wgl) 4.07m, 3. M Navdeep (Wgl) 4.02m;

Women : 100m: 1. Ch Kavitha (Duration) 12.6s, 2.Keishamodi (Duration) 12.8s, 3. Padmashri (SAI) 13.1s; 200m: Keishamodi (Duration) 25.52s, 2. S Anuragha (Duration) 27.48s, 3. K Ramadevi (Begumpet) 27.70s; U-16 girls: 200m: 1. Mayavathi (TSWR, Dindi) 26.16s, 2. A Nandini (TSWR, Narsingi) 26.36s, 3. Manisha (Yanam) 27.56s; U-14: 200m: 1. Ragavarshini (St Joseph) 27.60s, 2. R.Jhansi Bai (ZPHS) 28.14s, 3. Keona Sangwah (Oct) 29.34s; U-12: 200m: 1. Vibha (Duration) 28.08s, 2. Harshavardhini (Duration) 30.07s, 3. Rohita (RR) 30.81s; Long Jump: 1. G Siri Reddy (Indu School) 3.87m, 2. B.Meera Jasmine (Sports Hostel, Wgl) 3.68m, 3. Tara Gangwar (Chirec) 3.53m; U-10: 150m: 1. K Pranitha (Wgl) 24.81s, 2. S Shetty (Nalgonda) 25.27s, 3. B.Nehitha (Oct) 25.30s; Long Jump: 1. J Mamatha (GPRS) 3.20m, 2. B Nehitha (AECS) 3.19m, 3. P Sai Hasini (CMR) 3.18m.

