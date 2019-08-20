Double joy for Jaswanth Kumar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: B Jaswanth Kumar from Anandnagar Welfare Association Sports Academy clinched the sub-junior and junior boys titles in the Sixth VA Sarma and V Indiramba Memorial Telangana State ranking Carrom Tournament at Anandnagar Welfare Association Sports Academy, Khairatabad on Tuesday.

C Kartika Varsha from NASR lifted the junior girls title with a win over K Nandini of AWASA in the final. In the cadet girls category, 11-year old Srivalli of V-10 beat G Bhargavi of AWASA 10-04 to clinch the title.

Men: Final: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt MA Hakeem (BSNL) 11-25, 25-13, 25-24; Semis: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt U Naresh (ACCA) 25-07, 25-08; MA Hakeem (BSNL) bt S Aditya (Ind) 12-14, 25-22, 25-15.

Women (Final): S Apoorva (LIC) bt C Kartika Varsha (NASR) 25-13,15-10; Semis: S Appoorwa (LIC) bt K Nandini (AWASA) 25-10, 25-00; C Kartika Varsha (NASR) bt P Kayashree (IOCL) 08-24, 22-20, 22-09. Junior girls (Final): C Kartika Varsha (NASR) bt K Nandini (AWASA)

18-09, 22-04.

Junior boys (Final): B Jaswanth Kumar (AWASA) bt Sai Eashwar (V-10)22-08, 07-25, 25-09; Semis: Sai Eshwar (V-10) bt B Lalith (AWASA) 21-04, 21-06; B Jaswanth (AWASA) bt Musheeruddin (Ind) 25-06, 06-20, 25-06.

Sub-junior boys (Final): B Jaswanth Kumar (AWASA) bt B Avinash (AWASA) 25-08, 21-07; Semis: B Avinash (AWASA) bt Md Muqueez Ahmed (MNCL)

07-25, 21-05, 25-06; B Jaswanth Kumar (AWASA) bt B Sandeep (BRR) 20-10, 25-01.

Sub-junior girls (Final): C Deepthi (AWASA) bt K Saraswathi (AWASA) 16-12, 19-08, 25-08.

Cadet boys (Final): V Shiva Prasad (AWASA) bt B Lalith Kumar (AWASA) 14-07; Semis: V Shiva Prasad (AWASA) bt N Karthik (AWASA) 21-04; B

Lalith Kumar (AWASA) bt R Shiva (AWASA) 21-02.

Cadet girls (Final): C Srivalli (V-10) bt G Bhargavi (AWASA) 10-04.

Youth boys (Final): Ch Sai Charan (Mancherial) bt B Rames (Komarambheem) 25-03,15-18, 25-04; Semis: B Ramesh (Komarambheem) bt Nithin Goud (Wanaparthy) 25-09, 17-18, 15-10; Ch Sai Charan (MNCL) bt Md Nehal (MNCL) 25-08, 25-09.