Double joy for Navya in Singapore

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: It was a double delight for Navya Kanderi in the Singapore Youth International Series 2019 as she won the under-13 singles and doubles titles. The unseeded Navya from Suchitra Badminton Academy outclassed fourth seed Nisa Tanevagustin from Indonesia in 23 minutes to win the singles title 21-8,21-13.

Navya earlier defeated third seed Narita Putri from Indonesia in 23 minutes in the first round (21-8, 21-17). She was up against local favorite from Singapore Zan Michelle in the quarterfinals ZAN Michelle 21-13, 21-11 to win in 28 minutes.

In the semifinals Navya downed top seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan from Indonasia 21-8 21-15. Navya paired with Shriyanshi Vailshetty and beat Sukitta Suwachai and Narada Udornpim 21-18,17-21,21-16 to lift the doubles title.

