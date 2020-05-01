Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 11 days: Centre

By | Published: 12:41 am

New Delhi: The doubling rate for Covid-19 cases has improved to 11 days in the country as against the 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed and the case fatality has been at 3.2 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Also, the recovery rate in Covid-19 patients has progressively improved from 13.06 per cent to over 25 per cent in the country over the last 14 days. Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said the doubling rate of cases in several States is better than the national average.

Doubling rate of States as follows: Delhi (11.3), Uttar Pradesh (12), Jammu and Kashmir (12.2), Odisha (13), Rajasthan (17.8), Tamil Nadu (19.1), Punjab (19.5), Karnataka (21.6), Ladakh (24.2), Haryana (24.4), Uttarakhand (30.3), Kerala (37.5), Assam (59), Telangana (70.8), Chhattisgarh (89.7) and Himachal Pradesh (191.6).

However, Agarwal said despite the improved overall doubling rate of a State, there could be some districts in it where the cases were doubling at a faster pace. “Thus, it is important to ensure that we continue to work in a focussed manner in the identified hotspot areas, along with the other parts of the country,” he said.

The Joint Secretary said the current case fatality rate for Covid-19 is 3.2 per cent in the country, with 65 per cent of the victims being males and 35 per cent females. “Looking at the age distribution of the deaths, 14 per cent case fatality was seen below 45 years, 34.8 per cent between 45-60 years and a 51.2-per cent case fatality was noted among those above 60 years.

“Further, if we divide the mortality cases above 60 years, then we see that the mortality has been 42 per cent in the age group of 60-75 years and 9.2 per cent in those above 75 years,” Agarwal said.

