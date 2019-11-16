Douglas C Wallace delivers lecture on common complex diseases at UoH

By | Published: 3:49 pm 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Douglas C Wallace, Professor at Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, delivered a Distinguished lecture on ‘A mitochondrial etiology of common complex diseases’ at the School of Life Sciences auditorium, University of Hyderabad.

Dr. Wallace is the geneticist and evolutionary biologist, presently working as the director of the centre for mitochondrial and epi-genomic medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

His findings also constructed, mtDNA mutation tree, by sequencing the mtDNA from indigenous population across several geographical regions and this reveals that mtDNA mutation tree originates in Africa and the two mitochondrial lineages left Africa to colonize the rest of the world. In his talk, Dr. Wallace mentioned the importance of mitochondrial etiology to understand the complex metabolic and genetic disorders.

The lecture can be accessed at

https://www.youtube.com/watch v=2sKKK5Fn_Bg&feature=youtu.be

UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile presided over the lecture which was attended by more than 400 individuals including students, faculty, staff and the guests from across the city.

