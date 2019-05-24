Download IPASE hall tickets from Saturday

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations can be downloaded from 5 pm on May 25.

The Board of Intermediate Education on Friday said that hall tickets will be made available in the login of junior colleges and can be downloaded by the Principals.

In case of errors in the hall tickets, the same can be brought to notice of the Board through the District Intermediate Education Officer or nodal officer concerned by May 28.

