Download TGUGCET hall tickets from June 12

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for the Telangana Gurukul Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET) can download their hall tickets from the website https://tgugcet.cgg.gov.in from June 12.

The entrance test will be conducted in two sessions i.e. paper-I from 10.30 am to 1 pm and paper -2 from 2.30 pm to 4 pm on June 16.

Candidates seeking admissions into Social Welfare Degree Colleges for Women and Tribal Welfare Degree Colleges for Men and Women have to appear for the paper-I. Women candidates who applied for admission into Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Residential Degree College for Women have to take both paper-I and II tests.

