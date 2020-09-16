Downpour floods Hyderabad roads

Intense spell of showers led to extensive waterlogging at several areas, including Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Begumpet, Melkote Park, Himayathnagar, Vaibhav Colony, Nallakunta, Kachiguda, and in Old City

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday paralysing normal life and causing traffic gridlocks at several stretches. The downpour led to waterlogging at major thoroughfares across Hyderabad, as general public struggled to wade through the waist-deep water.

The intense spell of showers led to extensive waterlogging at several areas, including Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Begumpet, Melkote Park, Himayathnagar, Vaibhav Colony, Nallakunta and Kachiguda, and also in Old City. Widespread rainwater inundation was also reported from LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Koti, Basheerbagh, Abids, Santoshnagar, Dilsukhnagar, Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam.

At Punjagutta, Ameerpet and Tolichowki main roads, massive water inundation swept away a few private vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers that were parked nearby. Throughout Wednesday evening, commuters returning to their homes at all these locations had a tough time dealing with inundated rainwater.

By evening, Gandipet recorded the highest rainfall of 94.3 mm, followed by Abdullapurmet (88.5 mm), Tolichowki (80.8 mm), Mehdipatnam (75.3 mm), Gudimalkapur (67 mm) and Bandlaguda (59.8 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

With Southwest monsoons continuing to remain active, Hyderabad has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last one week. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 5.5 mm was recorded at Kapra.

Weather forecast by TSDPS said the low-pressure area over Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh has become less marked and under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall, along with a possibility of isolated heavy rain, is expected over the State for the next two days.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorms are expected at many places for the next three days while maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius and minimum could range between 21 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .